News

UAE

UAE aid convoy enters Gaza Strip to deliver crucial shelter supplies amid harsh winter

More than 2,000 tents delivered to help Palestinians

The National

November 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A UAE aid convoy arrived in the Gaza Strip on Sunday loaded with 195 tonnes of critical shelter material and supplies to help Palestinians facing harsh winter weather.

Fifteen lorries delivered the 2,250 tents in urgent response to biting winds and heavy rainfall in the enclave in recent days. The crucial support comes after the UN warned that shelter supplies entering Gaza remain inadequate as civilians brace for a drop in temperatures, particularly at night.

The UAE humanitarian aid team for Gaza in Al Arish prepared the convoy at its logistics centre, where the team receives, stores and organises aid shipments to ensure their continuous and orderly delivery to the Gaza Strip. Fahad Saleh Al Harthi, head of the UAE humanitarian aid team for Gaza in Al Arish, said the latest support is in line with the country's relief efforts in solidarity with Gaza.

It comes one week after a fleet of 22 lorries entered the Gaza Strip carrying new clothing and supplies for children, as well as food parcels, rice and shelter materials to improve the living conditions of families struggling after two years of conflict. While a US-brokered ceasefire remains in place, the death toll stemming from the conflict with Israel continues to mount.

At least 21 people have been killed after Israel launched air strikes across Gaza, in the latest test of the ceasefire with Hamas, it was reported on Sunday.

Both sides accused each other of breaches, with Israel saying an “armed terrorist” crossed the so-called Yellow Line marking Israeli-held territory and fired at soldiers. The military said it then “began striking terror targets” in Gaza. Hamas said the “escalation” by Israel was an attempt to undermine the ceasefire.

Updated: November 23, 2025, 4:26 PM
