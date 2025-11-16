UAE aid convoy arrives in Gaza to deliver critical support to orphaned children

A UAE humanitarian convoy laden with 426 tonnes of crucial aid has entered the Gaza Strip in support of a major drive to provide a lifeline to orphaned children in the war-torn enclave.

The fleet of 22 lorries carried new clothing and supplies for children, as well as food parcels, rice and shelter materials to improve the living conditions of families struggling under the weight of two years of conflict.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, deputy director of the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre for Gaza in Al Arish, spoke of his hope that the relief effort would bring some respite to young people forced to endure the darkest of times.

“This convoy carries a special humanitarian significance because a large portion of it is dedicated to orphaned children in Gaza through the initiative,” he said.

“It includes parcels that contain new clothes and supplies for children. Through the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, we value this major humanitarian effort and hope that it contributes – even in a small way – to bringing joy and smiles to children’s hearts in these difficult circumstances.”

The "Olive Children" initiative was launched during Ramadan by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, chairwoman of The Big Heart Foundation, and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at UNHCR, in partnership with the Palestinian non-profit organisation, Taawon.

The relief package includes new clothing for children affected by the conflict. Photo: Wam

It aims to support more than 20,000 orphans in Gaza, ensuring their right to education, health care, psychological support, and essential needs until they reach adulthood. As part of the campaign, The Big Heart Foundation has sought to provide boxed kits containing new clothing and essential items for Gaza’s children.

The latest aid delivery comes as Gaza grapples with a humanitarian crisis which has been exacerbated in recent days by heavy rains and powerful winds which have destroyed thousands of tents, leaving families exposed to the harsh winter conditions.

“The situation is catastrophic, beyond description,” Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal told The National.

“Rainwater has flooded entire camps, mixing with sewage due to the destroyed infrastructure. Thousands of tents have been ruined, families have been displaced again, and children and the elderly are suffering the most.”

