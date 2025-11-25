Pope Francis's final wish to turn popemobile into Gaza health clinic fulfilled

One of Pope Francis's popemobiles has been transformed into a mobile health clinic for children in Gaza, fulfilling one of the late pontiff's final wishes before his passing.

The 'Vehicle of Hope' was unveiled on Tuesday in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, by Catholic aid organisation Caritas – which took on the task of revamping the vehicle.

The popemobile has been rebuilt as a mobile clinic delivering care to children displaced and injured by the war. After a refit of its tyres and suspension system, it is hoped the vehicle will reach areas of Gaza inaccessible to normal ambulances.

Inside is an examination area equipped for trauma stabilisation, post-amputation care and emergency treatment of children. The vehicle’s power system allows for six to eight hours of off-grid operations, said the charity.

Inside the 'Vehicle of Hope': the former popemobile is equipped for emergency treatment. Reuters

Pope Francis decreed that his vehicle should be converted to help children in Gaza. Reuters

Pope Leo, who was elected in May following the death of Pope Francis, hailed the move for bringing "healing and compassion to children in conflict zones, particularly in Gaza". He said the popemobile's "new mission reflects the love and solidarity embodied in Pope Francis’ legacy".

Pope Francis, who died in April, was known for his public support for Palestinians in Gaza. He was one of the most vocal global figures calling for a ceasefire and unrestricted access for aid throughout the two-year war. The pontiff also maintained near-daily contact with Gaza's small Christian community during the conflict, offering prayers, solidarity and appeals for peace, while checking on their welfare.

Shortly before his death, he approved the conversion of one of his popemobiles into a health clinic. The one selected to be sent to Gaza was used in the Francis's visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2014.

Father Ibrahim Faltas looks at the converted popemobile. AP

Swedish cardinal Anders Arborelius receives flowers from a girl from Gaza at the unveiling. AFP

The launch of the Vehicle of Hope comes at a crucial time for Gaza, where a fragile ceasefire has come into effect, despite bouts of violence. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the truce took effect, including women and children.

UN agencies have estimated that more than 20,000 children have been killed, while tens of thousands more suffer from injuries, diseases, malnutrition and severe psychological trauma.

The converted popemobile is designed to head into areas out of reach for normal ambulances. Reuters

“This is not just a medical intervention, it is our moral responsibility in the face of an unfolding catastrophe,” said Anton Asfar, secretary general of Caritas Jerusalem and head of the project. “The Vehicle of Hope is another step in easing the suffering of the most vulnerable, especially children. It will play a vital role in delivering qualified medical care, while also standing as a symbol of hope."

The Vehicle of Hope will work with a network of about a dozen mobile clinics in the strip. The aim is to offer a lifeline to areas with little or no access to functioning health facilities, ensuring essential care for displaced children and families.

"We cannot wait for perfect conditions. Children cannot wait," said Mr Asfar. "This vehicle allows us to serve them where they are, not where it is convenient."

