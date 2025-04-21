Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi meets Pope Francis in Abu Dhabi. Photo: @AlOraibi / X
Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi meets Pope Francis in Abu Dhabi. Photo: @AlOraibi / X

Opinion

The lasting legacy of Pope Francis in the Middle East

Mina Al-Oraibi is editor-in-chief at The National

April 21, 2025