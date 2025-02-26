Freed Palestinian prisoners wave from a bus as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison this month. AP
Freed Palestinian prisoners wave from a bus as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison this month. AP

Opinion

Comment

Amid attempts to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, let’s not forget the plight of the people

Damien McElroy is London bureau chief at The National

February 26, 2025