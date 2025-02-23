Prayers for Pope Francis as condition confirmed to be 'critical'

Pope Francis was in critical condition early on Sunday after he suffered a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis while being treated for pneumonia and a complex lung infection, the Vatican said.

The Pope, 88, who remains conscious, received “high flows” of oxygen to help him breathe. He also received blood transfusions after tests showed low counts of platelets, which are needed for clotting.

“The Holy Father’s condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday (Friday), the pope is not out of danger,” the Vatican said. It was the first time “critical” had been used in a written statement to describe Francis' condition since he was taken to hospital on February 14, the Associated Press reported.

The Vatican also said that the pontiff “continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday.” Doctors declined to offer a prognosis, saying it was “reserved”.

Doctors have said the pope's condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease.

Doctors warn of the possible onset of sepsis

They have warned that the main threat facing him would be the onset of sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia. As of Friday, there was no evidence of any sepsis, and he was responding to the various drugs he is taking, the pope’s medical team said in their first in-depth update on his condition.

Saturday's blood tests showed that he had developed a low platelet count, a condition called platelopenia or thrombocytopenia. Platelets are cell-like fragments that circulate in the blood that help form blood clots to stop bleeding or help wounds heal. Low platelet counts can be caused by a number of things, including side effects from medicines or infections, according to the US National Institutes of Health.

Doctors first diagnosed the complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection and then the onset of pneumonia in both lungs. They prescribed “absolute rest” and a combination of cortisone and antibiotics, along with supplemental oxygen when he needs it. Saturday's update marked the first time the Vatican has referred to the pope suffering an “asthmatic respiratory crisis of prolonged magnitude, which also required the application of oxygen at high flows”.

Dr Sergio Alfieri, the head of medicine and surgery at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, said on Friday the biggest threat facing the pope was that some of the germs that are currently in his respiratory system pass into the bloodstream, causing sepsis. Sepsis can lead to organ failure and death.

“He knows he's in danger,” Dr Alfieri added. “And he told us to convey that.”

Vatican tamps down speculation Francis might resign

Meanwhile, the Vatican hierarchy went on the defensive to tamp down rumours and speculation that the pope might decide to resign. There is no provision in canon law for what to do if a pope becomes incapacitated. Pope Francis has said that he has written a letter of resignation that would be invoked if he were medically incapable of making such a decision. He remains fully conscious, alert, eating and working.

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, gave a rare interview to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera to respond to speculation and rumours about a possible resignation. It came after the Vatican issued an unusual and official denial of an Italian media report that said Parolin and the pope’s chief canonist had visited Francis in the hospital in secret. Given the canonical requirements to make a resignation legitimate, the implications of such a meeting were significant, but the Vatican flat-out denied that any such meeting occurred.

Parolin said such speculation seemed “useless” when what really mattered was the health of Francis, his recovery and return to the Vatican.

“On the other hand, I think it is quite normal that in these situations uncontrolled rumours can spread or some misplaced comment is uttered. It is certainly not the first time it has happened,” Parolin was quoted as saying. “However, I don’t think there is any particular movement, and so far I haven’t heard anything like that.”

White House ‘praying for the pope’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump had been briefed on the pope’s condition and was working on his own statement that will be released later.

“We’re praying for the pope,” Ms Leavitt said.

