Body returned by Hamas is not Bibas mother or any hostage, Israel says

One of the four bodies handed over by Hamas was not that of Shiri Bibas, despite claims by the militant group, Israel said on Friday after hostage remains were transferred from Gaza in tense scenes. The body purported to be Ms Bibas does not match any kidnapped person, Israeli authorities added. Hamas on Thursday said it was returning four hostage bodies including those of Ms Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir. The Israeli military said it carried out tests to identify the bodies and determine the causes of death. "During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage. This is an anonymous, unidentified body," the military said on X. "This is a very serious violation by Hamas." The military's Arabic-language spokesman Lt Col Avichay Adraee said on Telegram that Israel had identified the remains of the Bibas boys, and he accused Palestinian "terrorists" of killing them. Israel usually refers to militants in Gaza and the occupied West Bank as terrorists. Hamas has long maintained an Israeli air strike killed the Bibas family early in the war while they were being held in Gaza. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said hostage Oded Lifshitz, whose body was also handed over by militants in Gaza on Thursday, had been murdered in captivity by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. The repatriations were part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that took effect on January 19. The agreement has so far led to the release of 19 living hostages in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners. Flag-waving Israelis lined the route of a convoy carrying the bodies travelling from southern Israel to Tel Aviv. The Bibas family have become symbols of the hostage crisis in Israel. During the Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023 that sparked the Gaza war, Hamas filmed and later broadcast footage showing the family's abduction from their home near the Gaza border. Ariel was aged four at the time, while Kfir was the youngest hostage at just nine months old. Yarden Bibas, the boys' father and Shiri's husband, was abducted separately and released in a previous hostage-prisoner swap on February 1. Hamas said in a statement that it had done everything in its power "to protect the prisoners and preserve their lives". Palestinian militant groups on Thursday held an event to hand over the bodies in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, displaying four black coffins with photos of the dead. Mr Netanyahu said in a video message after the handover that "we are all enraged at the monsters of Hamas", vowing to destroy the group. More living hostages are expected to be traded for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel on Saturday. Hours after Thursday's transfer, police reported a "suspected terror attack" in two Israeli suburbs outside Tel Aviv, saying three bombs had exploded on or around buses, although no casualties were reported. Local media said the blasts had occurred on buses in depots that were empty. Large numbers of police were deployed to search for suspects, a police statement said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosions. In response, Mr Netanyahu instructed the military to carry out an "intensive" operation in the occupied West Bank, describing the explosions as an attempted mass attack. The military said it would intensify counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank and that it had blocked entry points in certain areas, without specifying where.