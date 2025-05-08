Who is Leo XIV, the first American Pope?

Cardinal Robert Prevost was named the new head of the Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Leo XIV. He is the first American pope in the church's 2,000-year history.

White smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel earlier, signalling a successor to Pope Francis had been elected.

The conclave of cardinals had gathered since Wednesday to choose the new leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics in a centuries-old ritual.

Pope Leo is a Peruvian-American prelate who was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1955.

He joined the priesthood in 1981 and studied canon law at the Pontifical Saint Thomas Aquinas University in Rome. He was then sent to Peru in 1988, where he served in a variety of church positions.

The new Pope as also twice elected prior general, or top leader, of the Augustinian religious order, the 13th century order founded by St Augustine. The prior pontiff, Pope Francis, who died in moved him from the Augustinian leadership back to Peru in 2014 to serve as the administrator and later archbishop of Chiclayo.

He received Peruvian citizenship in 2015.

Pope Leo in 2023 came to serve as the head of the church's Dicastery for Bishops, which gave him oversight of the selection of new bishops, one of the most powerful positions in the Vatican. That same year, he was also named as the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, where nearly 40 per cent of the world's Catholics live.

The new Pope is viewed as an overall centrist, though he has expressed support for progressive ideas such as ordaining women.

Out of the 266 popes that have led the Catholic Church since it was founded, only a handful have come from places other than Europe. Pope Francis was the first pontiff to come from the Americas, having been born in Argentina.

US President Donald Trump congratulated the Pope following the announcement.

“It is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope,” the President wrote on his Truth Social platform. “What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

