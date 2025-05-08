Pope Leo XIV elected: Cardinal Robert Prevost chosen as first US pontiff

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected the 267th <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/feedback/2025/04/25/the-legacy-of-pope-francis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/feedback/2025/04/25/the-legacy-of-pope-francis/">pope</a> - and the first from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/">United States</a> - after he was chosen in a centuries-old ritual. The cardinal, 69, will take the name Pope Leo XIV. He was greeted by cheering crowds as he made his first appearance on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica. "Greetings, brothers and sisters," he told them in his first address from the balcony. "May peace be with you." He called worshippers to prayer for the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/">Pope Francis</a>, who died on April 21. He thanked cardinals who elected him as bishop of Rome and the spiritual successor to Saint Peter, the first pope. “We have to be a church that works together to build bridges," he said. Named a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2023, the new pontiff was born in Chicago in 1955. Having worked as a missionary in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/peru/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/peru/">Peru</a>, he later served as a bishop there. In his first addresspoke in Italian and then switched to Spanish, recalling his many years spent as a missionary and then archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru. As is tradition, the announcement that the 133 cardinals making up the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/06/papal-conclave-begins-how-long-until-we-see-white-smoke/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/06/papal-conclave-begins-how-long-until-we-see-white-smoke/">conclave</a> had come to a decision was made using white smoke rising from a specially-built chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. The new pope's first message to the world's 1.4 billion Catholics came through his choice of papal name, which often indicates they will follow the doctrine of a predecessor. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/07/cardinals-urged-to-elect-the-pope-our-time-needs-as-conclave-begins/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/07/cardinals-urged-to-elect-the-pope-our-time-needs-as-conclave-begins/">conclave began on Wednesday</a> when cardinals entered the Sistine Chapel two by two, chanting the meditative <i>Litany of the Saints </i>as Swiss Guards stood at attention. The hymn, and the one that followed, implores the saints and the Holy Spirit to help the cardinals find a new pontiff. Hailing from 70 countries, the cardinals were sequestered from the outside world, their mobile phones surrendered and airwaves around the Vatican jammed to prevent all communications until they reached a two-thirds majority decision. More than 80 of the cardinals had been appointed by Pope Francis, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-aged-88/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-aged-88/">who died last month</a> aged 88 after a 12-year papacy. <i>This is a developing story</i>