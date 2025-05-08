Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. AP Photo
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. AP Photo

News

Europe

Pope Leo XIV elected: Cardinal Robert Prevost chosen as first US pontiff

Cardinal, 69, greeted by cheering crowds as he makes first appearance on balcony of St Peter's Basilica