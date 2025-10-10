Gaza ceasefire has begun, Israeli military says

Israel’s military said on Friday that it was now observing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The ceasefire came into effect at 12pm local time, the military said. Troops had begun positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire and the return of hostages in coming days.

As the troops withdrew, thousands of people began returning to Gaza city on foot from the south through Al Rashid road, videos shared by local journalists showed.

An Israeli army spokesman warned residents against approaching Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia and Al Shujaiya in northern Gaza, calling those areas “extremely dangerous”.

He also said people should not engage in any maritime activities such as swimming and fishing as they would be at risk.

The military's announcement came hours after the Israeli government approved US President Donald Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, involving the release of hostages held in Gaza and of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office early on Friday said the Cabinet approved the “outline” of a deal to release the hostages, without mentioning other aspects of the plan that are disputed.

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is 'achieving war goal' as hostage release imminent 00:48

Gaza residents said the Israeli military intensified attacks in the hours after the Israeli government approved the deal.

“It is confusing, we have been hearing shelling all night despite the ceasefire news,” Heba Garoun, who fled her home in eastern Gaza city to another neighbourhood after her house was destroyed, told the Associated Press.

The start of the ceasefire opens a 72-hour window for Hamas to hand over 48 hostages to Israel, of whom 20 are believed to be alive.

In exchange, Israel will release about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, open the border crossing with Egypt, allow increased quantities of aid to enter Gaza, chief Hamas negotiator Khalil Al Hayya said in a televised speech on Thursday.

He said the Trump administration and mediators had given assurances that the war is over, and that Hamas and other Palestinian factions would now focus on achieving self-determination and establishing a Palestinian state.

“We declare today that we have reached an agreement to end the war and the aggression against our people,” Mr Al Hayya said.

More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began on October 7, 2023, with a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. The militants killed about 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has devastated the territory and displaced most of its 2 million population. Israeli restrictions on the entry of aid created severe levels of hunger, with the UN declaring a famine in Gaza city in August.

'Lost in Space' Creators: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Irwin Allen Stars: Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins Rating: 4/5

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

HAJJAN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Abu%20Bakr%20Shawky%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3EStarring%3A%20Omar%20Alatawi%2C%20Tulin%20Essam%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al-Hasawi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Business Insights Canada and Mexico are significant energy suppliers to the US, providing the majority of oil and natural gas imports

The introduction of tariffs could hinder the US's clean energy initiatives by raising input costs for materials like nickel

US domestic suppliers might benefit from higher prices, but overall oil consumption is expected to decrease due to elevated costs

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ovasave%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Majd%20Abu%20Zant%20and%20Torkia%20Mahloul%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Healthtech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Three%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24400%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Kanye%20West %3Cp%3EYe%20%E2%80%94%20the%20rapper%20formerly%20known%20as%20Kanye%20West%20%E2%80%94%20has%20seen%20his%20net%20worth%20fall%20to%20%24400%20million%20in%20recent%20weeks.%20That%E2%80%99s%20a%20precipitous%20drop%20from%20Bloomberg%E2%80%99s%20estimates%20of%20%246.8%20billion%20at%20the%20end%20of%202021.%3Cbr%3EYe%E2%80%99s%20wealth%20plunged%20after%20business%20partners%2C%20including%20Adidas%2C%20severed%20ties%20with%20him%20on%20the%20back%20of%20anti-Semitic%20remarks%20earlier%20this%20year.%3Cbr%3EWest%E2%80%99s%20present%20net%20worth%20derives%20from%20cash%2C%20his%20music%2C%20real%20estate%20and%20a%20stake%20in%20former%20wife%20Kim%20Kardashian%E2%80%99s%20shapewear%20firm%2C%20Skims.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

Afro%20salons %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFor%20women%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESisu%20Hair%20Salon%2C%20Jumeirah%201%2C%20Dubai%3Cbr%3EBoho%20Salon%2C%20Al%20Barsha%20South%2C%20Dubai%3Cbr%3EMoonlight%2C%20Al%20Falah%20Street%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFor%20men%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMK%20Barbershop%2C%20Dar%20Al%20Wasl%20Mall%2C%20Dubai%3Cbr%3ERegency%20Saloon%2C%20Al%20Zahiyah%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EUptown%20Barbershop%2C%20Al%20Nasseriya%2C%20Sharjah%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

Green ambitions Trees: 1,500 to be planted, replacing 300 felled ones, with veteran oaks protected

Lake: Brown's centrepiece to be cleaned of silt that makes it as shallow as 2.5cm

Biodiversity: Bat cave to be added and habitats designed for kingfishers and little grebes

Flood risk: Longer grass, deeper lake, restored ponds and absorbent paths all meant to siphon off water

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2-litre%204-cylinder%20mild%20hybrid%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20S%20tronic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E265hp%20%2F%20195kW%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20370Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh260%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

ASSASSIN'S%20CREED%20MIRAGE %3Cp%3E%0DDeveloper%3A%20Ubisoft%20Bordeaux%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Ubisoft%0D%3Cbr%3EConsoles%3A%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20Series%20S%26amp%3BX%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Lowdown Kesari Rating: 2.5/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Anubhav Singh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra





'Gehraiyaan' Director:Shakun Batra Stars:Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa Rating: 4/5

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0-litre%20six-cylinder%20turbo%20(BMW%20B58)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20340hp%20at%206%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500Nm%20from%201%2C600-4%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20ZF%208-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100kph%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.2sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20267kph%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh462%2C189%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWarranty%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030-month%2F48%2C000k%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Rebel%20Moon%20-%20Part%20One%3A%20A%20Child%20of%20Fire %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EZack%20Snyder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESofia%20Boutella%2C%20Djimon%20Hounsou%2C%20Ed%20Skrein%2C%20Michiel%20Huisman%2C%20Charlie%20Hunnam%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (All UAE kick-off times) Valencia v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Mallorca v Alaves (4pm) Barcelona v Getafe (7pm) Villarreal v Levante (9.30pm) Sunday Granada v Real Volladolid (midnight) Sevilla v Espanyol (3pm) Leganes v Real Betis (5pm) Eibar v Real Sociedad (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (9.30pm) Monday Real Madrid v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Results: 5pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600 metres Winner: Dasan Da, Saeed Al Mazrooei (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m Winner: AF Saabah, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m Winner: Mukaram, Pat Cosgrave, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 2,200m Winner: MH Tawag, Richard Mullen, Elise Jeanne 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) | Dh70,000 | 1,400m Winner: RB Inferno, Fabrice Veron, Ismail Mohammed 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m Winner: Juthoor, Jim Crowley, Erwan Charpy

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

If you go The flights The closest international airport for those travelling from the UAE is Denver, Colorado. British Airways (www.ba.com) flies from the UAE via London from Dh3,700 return, including taxes. From there, transfers can be arranged to the ranch or it’s a seven-hour drive. Alternatively, take an internal flight to the counties of Cody, Casper, or Billings The stay Red Reflet offers a series of packages, with prices varying depending on season. All meals and activities are included, with prices starting from US$2,218 (Dh7,150) per person for a minimum stay of three nights, including taxes. For more information, visit red-reflet-ranch.net.

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E470hp%2C%20338kW%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20620Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh491%2C500%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Europa League semi-final, second leg

Atletico Madrid (1) v Arsenal (1)

Where: Wanda Metropolitano

When: Thursday, kick-off 10.45pm

Live: On BeIN Sports HD

MEDIEVIL%20(1998) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Kandahar%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ric%20Roman%20Waugh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EGerard%20Butler%2C%20Navid%20Negahban%2C%20Ali%20Fazal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Brief scores: Day 1 Toss: India, chose to bat India (1st innings): 215-2 (89 ov) Agarwal 76, Pujara 68 not out; Cummins 2-40

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fislamic-economy-consumer-spending-to-increase-45-to-3-2tn-by-2024-1.936583%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EGlobal%20Islamic%20economy%20to%20grow%203.1%25%20to%20touch%20%242.4%20trillion%20by%202024%3C%2Fa%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fuk-economy-plunges-into-worst-ever-recession-after-record-20-4-contraction-1.1062560%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EUK%20economy%20plunges%20into%20worst-ever%20recession%20after%20record%2020.4%25%20contraction%3C%2Fa%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fislamic-economy-consumer-spending-to-increase-45-to-3-2tn-by-2024-1.936583%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EIslamic%20economy%20consumer%20spending%20to%20increase%2045%25%20to%20%243.2tn%20by%202024%3C%2Fa%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Set-jetting on the Emerald Isle Other shows filmed in Ireland include: Vikings (County Wicklow), The Fall (Belfast), Line of Duty (Belfast), Penny Dreadful (Dublin), Ripper Street (Dublin), Krypton (Belfast)

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home