UAE sends 544 tonnes of food and shelter supplies to Gaza in latest aid drive

Three aid convoys carrying 544 tonnes of food and shelter supplies from the UAE entered Gaza this week to deliver a lifeline to civilians in the grip of a humanitarian crisis.

The crucial support is part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 drive, established after the start of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023. Supplies were prepared and loaded on to the 42 lorries used in the convoys at the UAE's humanitarian and logistics hub in Al Arish, Egypt, near the Gaza border.

UAE relief teams are working with Egyptian organisations to ensure aid continues to flow into the enclave to help those in need.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, a member of the UAE humanitarian aid mission in Al Arish, said the Emirates continues to provide key assistance to "support our brothers in Gaza".

The UAE has provided steadfast support to Gaza, even after Iran began attacks on the country in February this year. The Emirates on Monday announced a Dh36.7 million ($9.9 million) aid programme that will see more than 160,000 food parcels and at least 40,000 health kits distributed across Gaza.

The UAE has provided billions of dirhams' worth of aid to Gaza, set up a field hospital in the enclave and established a floating hospital in Egypt. Thousands of Gazans have also been flown to the Emirates to receive urgent medical care.