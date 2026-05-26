UAE sends ambulances to Gaza as more patients received at floating hospital

The UAE's floating hospital in Egypt has welcomed aboard two more patients from the Gaza Strip under a major humanitarian drive aimed at easing the strain on the war-hit enclave's health sector.

The repurposed vessel, docked at Al Arish, has conducted thousands of surgeries to support Palestinians affected by the conflict with Israel since opening in February, 2024.

It has provided treatment to a further 85 patients since the Rafah crossing linking Gaza to Egypt was partially reopened in February.

The floating hospital is central to the UAE's continuing relief campaign – called Operation Gallant Knight 3 – which aims to broaden access to critical health services for civilians facing a humanitarian crisis.

Ambulances sent to Gaza Strip

The UAE has sent four ambulances to support health services in Gaza. Photo: Wam Info

The UAE this week sent four ambulances and 40 tonnes of medical supplies to support hospitals delivering round-the-clock-care and to improve emergency response.

An Emirati aid convoy loaded with 930 tonnes of goods, including food and clothing for Eid Al Adha, entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The UAE's relief efforts have continued in recent months, even as the Emirates came under attack from Iran.

The UAE has provided billions of dirhams worth of aid and set up a field hospital in Gaza, in addition to flying thousands of patients to the Emirates for urgent medical treatment.

An October ceasefire brokered by the US has failed to halt ​Israeli attacks ‌in Gaza, with Israel and Hamas having reached a deadlock in indirect talks over the militant group's disarmament.

The fragile truce ⁠left Israel in control of more than half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling a ⁠sliver of territory along the coast.

About 880 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza health officials.

Much of Gaza's population of more than two million has been displaced by the war, with chronic food shortages and limited access to health services.