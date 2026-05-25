UAE among Arab and Islamic states to condemn Ben-Gvir over 'degrading' treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

The UAE and several other Arab and Muslim countries have condemned Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for his "appalling, degrading and unacceptable" treatment of activists seeking to deliver aid to Gaza.

Footage published last week showed Mr Ben-Gvir taunting handcuffed activists on board an Israeli vessel. His actions sparked a global outcry and were even rebuked by members of Israel's right-wing government.

The foreign ministers of the UAE, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar released a statement late on Sunday condemning the incident as a "disgraceful assault on human dignity".

The ministers also criticised Mr Ben-Gvir's "acts of incitement and violence" against Palestinians. He has also previously prayed at Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in breach of a decades-old status quo arrangement that allows Jews to visit, but not to pray at the site.

As the supervisor of Israel's prison system, Mr Ben-Gvir has boasted in the past of worsening the treatment of Palestinian detainees. He was also behind Israel's adoption of a death penalty law aimed at Palestinians.

The statement from the foreign ministers, reported on UAE state news agency Wam, warned that his "provocative actions fuel hatred and extremism, and obstruct efforts to advance a just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution". The ministers demanded accountability for Mr Ben-Gvir's actions and called for "concrete measures" to prevent his "repeated provocations, incitement and violations".

France has barred Mr Ben-Gvir from French territory, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Saturday. The move reflected growing anger among governments around the world over the treatment of activists, he added.

Play 01:18 Freed Gaza flotilla activists accuse Israel of abuse

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Mr Ben-Gvir's treatment of the activists was “inconsistent with the values and norms of the state of Israel”. But Mr Netanyahu added that Israel “has every right” to block the aid flotilla.

Organisers say activists from 40 countries were on board 50 vessels. The flotilla was making ⁠a renewed attempt to deliver aid to Gaza after earlier missions were intercepted by Israel in international waters. The activists have been deported from Israel. They allege they were mistreated during their time in detention.

Video showed Israeli forces opening fire on at least two flotilla vessels on Tuesday, with Israel describing them as warning shots.