Israeli leader Netanyahu criticises own minister Ben-Gvir for taunting Gaza flotilla detainees

Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was berated by his own government on Wednesday after taunting detainees from a Gaza protest flotilla.

Mr Ben-Gvir, the country's National Security Minister, waved a large Israeli flag as he announced to handcuffed prisoners: “Welcome to Israel.” One activist shouting “Free Palestine” was pushed to the ground by security personnel, in footage published by Mr Ben-Gvir.

“I say to Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, give them to me for a long, long time, give them to us for the terrorist prisons, that’s what it should look like,” Mr Ben-Gvir said.

Mr Ben-Gvir is known for provocative stunts, such as taunting Palestinian detainees and praying at the sensitive Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem. But his latest appearance went too far even for members of Mr Netanyahu's right-wing government.

The Prime Minister said Mr Ben-Gvir's treatment of the activists was “inconsistent with the values and norms of the state of Israel”. He said though that Israel “has every right” to block the protest flotilla and that the activists should be expelled as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar went further in his criticism of Mr Ben-Gvir. “You knowingly caused harm to our state in this disgraceful display – and not for the first time,” he said.

“You have undone tremendous, professional and successful efforts made by so many people – from [Israeli] soldiers to Foreign Ministry staff and many others.”

The footage appeared to be taken on the deck of a ship at Israel's Ashdod port. Israel said 430 activists on board the Gaza flotilla boats had been moved to Israeli vessels.

The flotilla's organisers say participants from 40 countries were aboard 50 vessels. The flotilla was making ⁠a renewed attempt to deliver aid to war-shattered Gaza after earlier missions were also intercepted by Israel in international waters.

Video footage showed Israeli forces opening fire on at least two flotilla vessels on Tuesday, with Israel saying those were warning shots.

Criticism of Mr Ben-Gvir's antics also came from Europe. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a compatriot of many of the activists, said their treatment violated human dignity and was unacceptable.

She said the Israeli ambassador in Rome would be summoned. “Italy further demands an apology for the treatment meted out to these demonstrators and for the total contempt shown towards the explicit requests” of her government, she said.