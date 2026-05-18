Iran seizes assets of 129 people accused of links to the US and Israel

Iran has seized the assets of 129 people it has described as separatists and “enemy agents” working with the US and Israel against the country.

The judiciary’s Mizan Online website quoted West Azerbaijan judiciary chief Nasser Atabati as saying the individuals were involved in “anti-security actions” and cooperation with “hostile countries”.

“The assets of 129 enemy agents and traitors to the homeland have been seized in the public interest and for the benefit of the people,” Mr Atabati said.

He said some of those targeted were senior members of what authorities described as “anti-revolutionary and separatist groups”.

“These terrorists, in collaboration with America and Israel, are operating against the honourable people of Iran and against the country,” he added.

Mr Atabati said the judiciary would continue to confiscate assets and warned of “decisive and deterrent measures” against those accused of threatening national security.

'Anti-revolutionary'

Iranian authorities regularly label opposition activists, Kurdish armed groups and dissidents abroad as “anti-revolutionary” or “separatist”. Human rights groups say such charges are often used broadly in national security cases.

The announcement follows a pattern of similar seizures across Iran amid a widening crackdown on alleged foreign-backed networks.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on May 16 that authorities in Yazd province confiscated assets belonging to 51 people accused of collaborating with hostile networks, including Israel, in efforts to undermine national security and interests.

The latest seizure took place in West Azerbaijan, a province bordering Iraq and Turkey that has long been a sensitive security zone where Iranian forces have clashed with Kurdish militant groups based across the border in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The move comes amid the risk of renewed hostilities between Iran and the US and its ally Israel following recent fighting and a fragile ceasefire.