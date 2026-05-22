Gaza flotilla activists deported from Israel

Israel has deported hundreds of pro-Palestine activists who were detained after their flotilla carrying aid for Gaza was intercepted last week.

A total of 422 activists, including 85 Turkish nationals, were flown from southern Israel to Turkey on three planes chartered by Turkish Airlines on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara was conducting special flights that would bring citizens as well as third-country participants to Turkey.

Deputy Minister Ali Ozel met the arrivals, who were wearing keffiyehs and were welcomed by crowds at Istanbul Airport.

There was an international outcry over Israel’s treatment of the detainees, after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir released a video of himself taunting the detained group. The video showed the activists kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs.

Mr Ben-Gvir is known for provocative stunts, such as taunting Palestinian detainees and praying at the sensitive Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem. But his latest appearance went too far even for members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government, drawing rare domestic rebuke.

The activists allege abuse, sexual assault, and beatings by Israeli authorities after the flotilla's interception. Several have been admitted to hospital with ​injuries and at least 15 alleged sexual assault, including rape.

Israel's prison service said on Thursday that “all prisoners and detainees are held in accordance with the law, with full regard for their basic rights and under the ⁠supervision of professional and trained prison staff”.

“Medical care is provided according to professional medical judgment and in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines,” it ​said.

Among those detained was St Andrews University academic, Antonis Vradis, who was on board the flotilla that tried to reach Gaza.

Mr Vradis, who was one of two Scots detained along with other members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, is now safe in Turkey, the university said.

The university had earlier expressed concern for his well-being and urged Israel to release him.

Several EU nations, as well as the UK, said they would summon their respective Israeli ambassadors over the treatment of the flotilla members.

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said Mr Ben-Gvir's behaviour reflected “a profound lack of respect, dignity and humanity among members of the government”.

“How long will we continue to tolerate this kind of behaviour from politicians?” he said.

The criticism of Mr Ben-Gvir was echoed by his colleagues in the Israeli government, with condemnations issued by Mr Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on the sidelines of the Nato meeting in Sweden that he was in touch with all his EU counterparts “so that there may be a quick decision to impose sanctions” on Ben-Gvir.

EU foreign affairs minister Kaja Kallas proposed last year imposing sanctions on Mr Ben-Gvir and another Israeli minister, but the proposal did not garner the needed ​support of all the EU's 27 member countries at the time.

“EU sanctions are discussed and adopted by the 27 EU Member States and this is in unanimity,” EU foreign policy spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said at the European Commission's daily press briefing on Friday, adding that he could not comment on confidential discussions on sanctions.