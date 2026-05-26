US strikes Iranian missile sites as mediators press ahead with talks

The US military said it launched overnight strikes on Iranian missile sites and boats laying mines, as mediators press ahead with talks aimed at ending the war.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks on the wording of a deal with Iran could “take a few days", a sign that negotiations are to continue despite the latest escalation.

The conflict began when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. Thousands have been killed as the war spread across the region, while also disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz – a chokepoint for about one fifth of the global oil trade – raising fears of supply shortages that drove energy prices higher. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

Quote The Strait of Hormuz has to be open – it’s going to be open one way or the other Marco Rubio ,

US Secretary of State

In his remarks to reporters aboard a plane in India, Mr Rubio stressed the need to keep regional shipping lanes open. “The Strait of Hormuz has to be open – it’s going to be open one way or the other,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

US Central Command said late on Monday that American forces carried out “self-defence strikes” on southern Iran. The targets were missile launch sites and vessels that Centcom said were attempting to lay sea mines.

The operation was intended to protect US personnel from “threats” posed by Iranian forces, a Centcom spokesman said. Troops were acting with restraint “during the ongoing ceasefire”, he added.

Iranian media reported explosions in coastal areas including Sirik and Jask, close to the Strait of Hormuz. The Tasnim news agency said three blasts were heard in the southern city of Bandar Abbas, while other outlets reported that the situation was under control and port operations and civilian activity were unaffected.

The state-run Press TV channel reported that the US strikes failed and warned they breached the ceasefire.

The conflict has also involved fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. In a video message released late on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would intensify strikes against the Iran-backed group.

The Israeli military later said it launched a wave of attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure in areas including the eastern Bekaa Valley. Residents of southern Beirut reportedly fled.

Although Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire in mid-April, Israeli strikes have continued. Israel has said the operations are acts of self-defence against Hezbollah, which is not party to the truce.

The US strikes on Iran came hours after reports that Washington and Tehran were nearing a de-escalation agreement, raising questions about the effects of the military action on the fragile ceasefire and negotiations.

Current talks have focused on technical language and verification mechanisms, as both countries continue to exchange warnings over military action in southern Iran.

US ​President ​Donald Trump said on ⁠Monday ​that negotiations with Iran were "proceeding nicely" and that he asked countries including Saudi Arabia, ⁠Qatar, Pakistan, ‌Egypt, Turkey and ​Jordan to join the Abraham Accords if an agreement is reached with Tehran.

Mr Trump also said Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium would either be transferred to the US for destruction or eliminated in co-ordination with Tehran “in place or at another acceptable location”. The stockpile of about 440kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent remains a central sticking point in the negotiations.

Iran has used the war to crack down on domestic opponents, including shutting down the internet. On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the restoration of international online access after 87 days of disruption.

Regional mediation efforts are also continuing in a push to end the war. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, who is also Minister of Foreign affairs, held talks with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi to co-ordinate efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, the Omani Foreign Ministry said.