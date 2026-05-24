Israeli strike kills six-month-old boy and his parents in central Gaza, medics say

An Israeli air strike on an apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed three people on Sunday, including a six-month-old child, health officials said.

Medics identified the victims as Mohammad Abu Mallouh, his wife Alaa Zaqlan and their infant son, Osama.

Later on Sunday, Palestinian medics said Israeli troops shot a man dead near a UN-run medical clinic in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on either incident.

At Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, relatives gathered to mourn the family killed in the strike.

“A ​man sleeping along with his wife and their six-month infant son in their bed. The rocket fell on his bed, and it took him, with his wife and son, leaving behind six young girls,” the infant's grandmother, Umm Hamza Abu Mallouh, told Reuters.

Israel has recently resumed issuing displacement orders to residents of the Gaza Strip – a practice that had largely subsided after an October ceasefire.

The October ceasefire has failed to halt ​Israeli attacks ‌in Gaza, with Israel and Hamas having reached a deadlock in indirect talks over the militant group's disarmament.

The ceasefire ⁠left Israel in control of more than half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling a ⁠sliver of territory along the coast.

About 880 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza health officials.

Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants during the same ​period, according to the Israeli military.

Hamas does not disclose figures for casualties among its fighters. Israel says its strikes since the ceasefire took effect are aimed at preventing attacks or stopping people from approaching its armistice line with Hamas.