Seven dead after Israel kills Hamas military chief in Gaza

Israel said it killed Izz Al Din Al Haddad, Hamas’s leader in Gaza and its military chief, in a strike on Gaza city on Friday, in the most significant Israeli assassination in the strip since the ceasefire in October.

Israel’s military confirmed Al Haddad's death on Saturday afternoon. A total of seven Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in the strike, which targeted a building and vehicle, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Eyal Zamir, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli military, said the assassination was "a significant operational achievement".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement released on Friday evening, before the death was confirmed, that Al Haddad was “responsible for the murder, kidnapping and injury of thousands of Israeli civilians and [Israeli] soldiers”.

A building after it was hit by Israeli air strikes in the Al Remal area on May 15 in Gaza city. Getty Info

“He held our hostages captive with extreme cruelty, launched terrorist attacks against our forces, and refused to implement the agreement led by US President Trump to disarm Hamas and demilitarise the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

Israel’s military described Al Haddad as “the last remaining senior Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip who was among the leaders of the October 7 massacre”.

The news was widely welcomed in Israel, with one of Al Haddad’s Israeli former captives telling broadcaster Channel 12 “this is a really happy moment and a message to all the Hamas terrorists that their time has come and we will continue with all our power”.

The attack comes amid an increase in Israeli strikes on the strip, raising questions about the longevity of the ceasefire struck in October 2025.

Mr Netanyahu hinted at the possibility of more Israeli operations and land grabs in Gaza on Thursday, saying that Israel controls 60 per cent of the strip, but that “tomorrow we shall see”.

The comments follow media reports that Israeli commanders are presenting the chief of the military with plans for renewed fighting in the strip.