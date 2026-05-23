Israel ramps up strikes despite so-called ceasefire in Lebanon

Israeli strikes intensified across southern Lebanon over the past 48 hours, with attacks hitting areas in the Tyre and Nabatieh districts, despite continuing diplomatic efforts to preserve the ceasefire.

Lebanese authorities said at least 10 people were killed and wounded in strikes on villages, including Hanouiyeh and Deir Qanoun Al Nahr, while rescue teams continued to search through rubble in several areas.

A “double-tap” strike on Friday reportedly targeted rescue workers who were assisting a wounded victim in the Tyre region. Separate attacks killed at least seven paramedics and emergency responders on Friday alone, according to local reports. Lebanese authorities say more than 100 first responders have been killed since the war began on March 2, underscoring the scale of losses among medical and civil defence teams.

Residents in Beirut also reported persistent Israeli drone activity over the capital on Saturday, in what they described as a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Play 00:45 Israeli double-tap strike targets paramedics in Lebanon

The escalation comes as US officials continue parallel diplomatic efforts linked to Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon, while regional mediators – including Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan – have stepped up contacts in an attempt to sustain indirect dialogue and prevent a broader regional escalation.

Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Friday, as Islamabad steps up mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington, according to Iranian state media.

Officials in Washington have reiterated that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon, while warning that all options remain on the table should negotiations fail. Tehran has, meanwhile, repeatedly said that any long-term regional de-escalation framework must also include Lebanon.

Fragile ceasefire in Gaza

In the Gaza Strip, at least eight people were killed and 29 wounded over the past 48 hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Play 01:37 Israeli drones hunt civilians in southern Lebanon's 'safe areas'

The ministry said seven of those killed were in the latest wave of attacks, while another body was recovered from rubble. It added that many victims remain trapped beneath collapsed buildings or stranded on roadsides, with civil defence and ambulance crews unable to reach several areas.

Overall, more than 70,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, with the toll believed to be higher due to bodies still under rubble and widespread displacement affecting over a million people.

Conditions in the enclave continue to deteriorate, with heavy restrictions on goods entering Gaza and hundreds of thousands of residents still living in tents as summer approaches and temperatures rise sharply.