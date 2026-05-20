At least five children killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon

At least 12 people – 11 from the same family, including five children – were killed in an Israeli air strike on south Lebanon overnight, as direct talks between the countries showed no sign of ending the conflict soon.

Israeli launched attacks on Deir Qanoun in south Lebanon, in the latest deadly strikes that have continued despite a purported ceasefire with Hezbollah.

The Israeli campaign has seen residents of dozens of villages and towns forcibly displaced to elsewhere in south Lebanon and beyond, while Hezbollah's ground fighters remain engaged in regular confrontations with occupying – and often advancing – Israeli soldiers.

A total of 3,072 people have been killed and 9,362 injured in Lebanon by Israeli attacks since the latest outbreak of war with Hezbollah on March 2, Lebanon's ⁠Health Ministry said on Wednesday afternoon.

Hezbollah has in many ways reverted to the guerrilla warfare tactics it was known for when founded in the 1980s, largely focusing attacks on Israeli positions in Lebanon.

The US-brokered truce came into effect last month but it has done little to curb Israeli attacks or bring respite to the Lebanese population.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have backed direct talks with Israel despite intense opposition from Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group and political party whose weapons have been declared illegal by both men and the wider government.

“Lebanon, under the leadership of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, has taken the courageous decision to start direct negotiations with Israel,” said Foreign Minister Youssef Raji on Wednesday. His stance is not reflected across all of Lebanon and not even in the Cabinet itself.

Mr Raji said these talks were “an effort to reach a complete and permanent ceasefire, and ensure the liberation of all Lebanese territory, in order to achieve full sovereignty of the state over all its territories, leading to the establishment of a state free from any foreign occupation, and free from any illegal weapons”.

A third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel were held last week in Washington, resulting in a 45-day extension of the ceasefire.

But 700 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since the truce was announced, while Hezbollah has shown it still has the capacity to attack Israel and its military – which has established new occupation zones in south Lebanon up to 10 kilometres deep.

Lebanon's Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine said on Wednesday “the systematic targeting of the health sector [by Israel] is no less dangerous than before”.

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah resumed on March 2 when the Iran-backed group launched rockets into Israel, joining the broader conflict against the US and Israel in support of Tehran.