UAE announces Dh36 million humanitarian aid package for Gaza

The UAE on Monday announced a Dh36.7 million ($9.9 million) aid effort for Gaza to help deliver a critical lifeline to communities bearing the brunt of the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

More than 160,000 food parcels and at least 40,000 health kits are to be distributed across Gaza under the initiative.

The funding was allocated by the Emirates Red Crescent at the direction of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and ERC Chairman.

The assistance is part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 relief drive for Gaza. The initiative was established after the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

An October ceasefire brokered by the US has failed to halt ​Israeli attacks ‌on Gaza. Israel and Hamas have reached a deadlock in indirect talks over the disarmament of the militant group.

Much of the enclave's population of more than two million has been displaced by the conflict, with chronic food shortages and limited access to healthcare services.

The Gaza Board of Peace was launched by US President Donald Trump in February and is meant to oversee the reconstruction of the enclave and to enable civilians to rebuild their lives. But momentum on the project slowed significantly after the outbreak of the Iran war, only days after the board held its inaugural meeting.

The UAE has continued to provide steadfast support to Gaza, even after the country came under attack from Iran.

On Sunday, four convoys carrying 740 tonnes of food from the UAE in 60 lorries entered Gaza. The food parcels were prepared and loaded by the UAE humanitarian team in Al Arish, near Egypt's border with Gaza.

The UAE has provided billions of dirhams worth of aid, set up a field hospital in Gaza and a floating hospital in Egypt. Thousands of Gazans have also been flown to the Emirates to receive urgent medical care.