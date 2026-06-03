Gazan patient undergoes leg-lengthening surgery at UAE's floating hospital

A Gazan patient has undergone leg-lengthening surgery at the UAE's floating hospital in Egypt to help him walk more easily.

Dhia Subhi, 28, was treated by the medical team aboard the repurposed ship after suffering complications from a previous femur fracture that failed to heal properly.

Mr Subhi had been struggling with having one leg shorter than the other, as well as severe knee stiffness and foot drop, a muscle weakness that makes lifting the foot difficult.

“It was a complicated surgery for the patient who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” said Dr Ali Al Kaabi, the hospital's director.

“It shows the hospital's capability to deal with critical conditions and offer the best services to our brothers coming from Gaza.”

The medical team carried out a treatment plan for Mr Subhi that included specialised procedures such as a tendon transfer operation to treat foot drop and lengthening the right femur.

Dhia Subhi receives specialised care from the expert medical team on the floating hospital in Egypt. UAE mission to Gaza Info

The floating hospital – docked at Al Arish – began operations on February 24, 2024, as part of a major UAE humanitarian campaign established after the start of the Gaza war.

The hospital is equipped with advanced surgical and intensive care units, a radiology department and laboratories. It has 100 beds for patients, and an additional 100 for accompanying relatives. In November 2025, it announced it had conducted more than 5,000 surgeries since its launch.

Steadfast support

The life-changing surgery further demonstrates the UAE's sustained humanitarian support for the people in Gaza.

The UAE has also established a field hospital in Gaza, transported thousands of Palestinian patients and family members to the Emirates for medical care, and is providing shelter for more than 2,000 Gazans at the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has also delivered billions of dirhams worth of aid since the Israel conflict broke out in October, 2023, with relief efforts continuing even after the Emirates came under attack from Iran.

A UAE aid convoy of 60 lorries last month transported 930 tonnes of essential supplies – including food and clothing – to Gaza before Eid Al Adha.