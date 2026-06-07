UAE convoys carrying 740 tonnes of aid enter Gaza

Four aid convoys carrying 740 tonnes of food from the UAE on 60 lorries has entered the Gaza Strip.

The food parcels were prepared and loaded by the UAE humanitarian team in Al Arish in Egypt, near the border with Gaza.

The aid has been organised and delivered under the UAE's continuing Operation Gallant Knight 3 campaign, state news agency Wam reported.

The convoys are part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people of Gaza and help meet their basic needs through the delivery of relief and food assistance, Wam said on Sunday.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 was set up after the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The Emirates has sought to deliver humanitarian support in a show of solidarity with Gazans, with relief efforts continuing despite recent attacks by Iran.

As well as billions of dirhams' worth of aid, the UAE has set up a field hospital in Gaza and a floating hospital aboard a repurposed ship in Al Arish. It has also flown thousands of injured Palestinian patients to the UAE for urgent medical treatment.