Eid prayers performed at UAE field hospital in Gaza

Eid Al Adha prayers were performed at a field hospital established by the UAE to provide aid to and support the people of Gaza.

The operation reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to “continuing humanitarian and relief efforts aimed at easing the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and promoting solidarity and hope during the Eid holiday”, state news agency Wam said on Thursday.

The prayers included Eid greetings being extended to President Sheikh Mohamed, Rulers of the Emirates, Supreme Council members and Crown Princes in the UAE.

The field hospital is part of the UAE's relief campaign – called Operation Gallant Knight 3 – set up following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The operation involves delivering aid through a continuous air, land and sea bridge, including food, medical supplies, shelter materials and water.

The establishment of field and floating hospitals, desalination plants and efforts to transfer critical cases for treatment in the UAE have been critical to relieving pressure on local health infrastructure.