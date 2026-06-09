UAE floating hospital in Al Arish receives five new cases from Gaza

The UAE's floating hospital in Al Arish received five new patients from Gaza requiring urgent medical treatment.

The new cases bring the total number of patients treated at the hospital to more than 90 since the reopening of the Rafah border crossing earlier this year, the state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

On the patients' arrival at the hospital, medical teams "immediately conducted the necessary examinations and assessments and developed appropriate treatment plans for each patient, ensuring a rapid response and the provision of healthcare services in accordance with the highest approved medical standards", Wam reported.

The floating hospital – docked at Al Arish – began operations on February 24, 2024, as part of a major UAE humanitarian campaign launched after the start of the Gaza war.

The hospital is equipped with advanced surgical and intensive care units, a radiology department and laboratories.

It has 100 beds for patients and 100 for accompanying relatives. In November last year, it announced it had conducted more than 5,000 surgeries since its launch.

The UAE has also established a field hospital in Gaza, has transported thousands of Palestinian patients and family members to the Emirates for medical care, and is providing shelter for more than 2,000 Gazans at the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has also delivered billions of dirhams worth of aid since the Israel conflict broke out in October 2023, with relief efforts continuing even after the Emirates came under attack from Iran.