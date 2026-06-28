UAE convoys carrying 817 tonnes of aid enters Gaza

Five convoys of aid carrying food and shelter material sent by the UAE have entered Gaza.

The 817 tonnes of aid were sent in 68 lorries as part of the Emirates' continuing Operation Gallant Knight 3, the state news agency Wam reported.

The supplies were sent as part of the UAE's “ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their essential needs amid the difficult conditions in the Strip”, reported the state news agency Wam on Sunday.

The convoys of aid were prepared through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt, Wam added.

The UAE has offered steadfast support for Gaza, even when the Emirates was under attack by Iran.

It has provided billions of dirhams' worth of aid, set up a field hospital in the enclave and established another in Egypt, while opening two medical centres in Gaza, the second of which was announced on Thursday. Thousands of Gazans have also been flown to the Emirates to receive urgent medical care.