UN officials visit UAE field hospital in Gaza

United Nations officials have held discussions with the team at the UAE field hospital in Gaza to strengthen support and deal with the growing medical needs of people living in the enclave.

The need to improve coordination between the UAE mission and the UN to provide health care services for patients was a focus of talks with senior officials from the United Nations during a recent visit to the hospital, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

Officials from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory reviewed the humanitarian services provided by the hospital and observed the UAE's efforts to care for patients.

The delegation included Dr Ramiz Alakbarov, United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Susanne Tkalec, deputy humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and Taher Ibrahim, head of the UN office in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE field hospital was set up as part of the country's humanitarian campaign Operation Gallant Knight 3 to provide aid to Gaza’s Palestinian population after Israel’s war with Hamas, which began on October 7, 2023.

The UAE has regularly delivered critical aid to Gaza as part of a mission to support Palestinian communities.

Earlier this week, four UAE convoys comprising 47 lorries transported essential supplies including food and shelter equipment to people in the enclave.

The UAE announced last month that it would provide an additional Dh36.7 million ($9.9 million) in aid for Gaza to support civilians impacted by the conflict.