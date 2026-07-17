UAE sends another 100 tonnes of aid to Gaza to ease humanitarian crisis

A flight carrying 100 tonnes of relief supplies for Gaza has left Ras Al Khaimah in the latest mission in the UAE’s continuing humanitarian support for Palestinians.

The flight, organised in co-operation with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club and Dar Al Ber Society, left Ras Al Khaimah International Airport on Friday carrying infant formula, medicines and clothing.

Since the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3 in response to the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, the UAE has been at the forefront of aid delivery efforts.

It has set up a floating hospital in Egypt, two medical centres in Gaza and evacuated thousands of cancer patients and the wounded to receive care in the Emirates.

Last month, the UAE announced it would provide an additional Dh36.7 million ($9.9 million) in aid for Gaza, to offer a lifeline to civilians whose lives have been upended by the conflict.

The aid is the latest to be sent as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3. Wam Info

More than 160,000 food parcels and at least 40,000 health kits are to be distributed across Gaza as part of this latest initiative.

The US negotiated a ceasefire in October 2025, ending a devastating two-year war in which tens of thousands of civilians were killed and nearly two million were displaced, with homes and buildings reduced to rubble.