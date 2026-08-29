'Both are my country': Palestinians on ties that bind them to UAE 

Members of the UAE's vast Palestinian diaspora gathered to show their love, support and celebrate the ties that bind them to the Emirates.

Families in traditional hand-embroidered thobes filled the conference centre at Expo City Dubai for Emirates Loves Palestine, the first community event of its kind.

Grandchildren pushed their grandparents in wheelchairs and fathers held young children on their shoulders as they queued to hear folk songs and taste Palestine's famous breads and sweets.

Many Palestinian residents were born in this country and have never lived in, or even visited, the home of their ancestors.

“This event is so important to Palestinians, because it shows us how the UAE loves us, and takes care of Palestinian people,” said Sultan Mohamed, 15, who came with his siblings and parents.

People attend the “Emirates Loves Palestine” event at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai on August 29, 2026. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: People attend the “Emirates Loves Palestine” event at Dubai …

“I came here because we want to experience the music, the songs of the Palestinian people.”

The UAE’s support to Palestine with convoys of food, medicine, shelter equipment, its field hospital and medical centres in Gaza came in for special mention. The UAE has been the largest single donor to Gaza in wartime, spending about $3 billion between 2023 and 2025.

“I'm Palestinian, I’m born in the UAE, I love UAE and I love Palestine. Both are my own country,” said Kholoud Ferwana, mother of four children who was also born in the UAE.

“This is the first time this event is happening and it shows how the relations between the two countries are so strong. The Emirates did not ever leave the people of Gaza, the UAE is also supporting our people with hospitals and aid.”

Ms Ferwana took her teenage children to traditional handwoven garment stalls so they could appreciate the handmade designwork.

“I want them to see how much the UAE loves Palestine. I want them to see also the tradition of Palestine, our special dresses, the colours, handmade clothes,” she said.

Abeer Al Ramahi, ambassador of Palestine in the UAE, described it as a note of gratitude.

“This is a thank you message from Emirates to Palestine and its people and it is also a big thank you message from the Palestinian people to the Emirates,” she said.

“The numbers reflect the huge Palestinian community who live in this land. We are so grateful as a people to celebrate Palestinian heritage and culture together in the UAE.”

Hundreds queued up for a taste of maamoul cookies stuffed with dates, stood in front of stalls serving pistachio, lotus biscuit and halawa ice cream and basboosa - a semolina dessert soaked in rose syrup.

Jordanian-Palestinian couple Leen Elayyan and Anas Abu Shashiek were keen their young children, aged seven and three, to absorb the music, food and culture.

"Palestine will remain as Palestine and that we support our country,” Ms Elayyan said. “We have never visited Palestine, so we want our children to engage with traditional food, clothes and music.”

Her husband spoke of the strong bond between the nations.

“We want our children to see the lovely culture, we are raising our kids here and want to show them how this country is building this special environment,” he said.

“This message is really important and it comes from our second country, which is the UAE. We really love and respect that they allow us to have something like this here. There are so many talented Palestinians from all over the world who have big restaurants and shops here and have great opportunities to live a normal life.”

Arrangements were made for more than 20,000 people at the indoor venue with thousands streaming in hours after doors opened.

The event was organised in partnership with the UAE-Palestinian Friendship Club and the Palestinian Business Council - Dubai and Northern Emirates.

It is part of an 'Emirates Loves' series of events to celebrate the heritage and contributions of resident communities in the UAE.