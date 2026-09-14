UAE sends five convoys carrying 819 tonnes of aid into Gaza

Five Emirati humanitarian aid convoys carrying 819 tonnes of supplies have entered the Gaza Strip in the latest deliveries under the UAE's continuing relief operation.

The convoys comprised 63 lorries loaded with food supplies and other essential goods, which were delivered last week as part of the Operation Gallant Knight 3 mission to support Palestinians in the territory.

The aid was co-ordinated through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt, which is the operational hub for receiving, sorting, preparing and dispatching relief supplies into Gaza.

The operation's team continues to prepare and dispatch convoys on a regular basis, with the Al Arish centre playing a central role in maintaining the supply chain. Officials said the structured logistics process was critical to ensuring aid reached its intended recipients without interruption.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 reflects the UAE's broader commitment to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where civilians continue to face acute shortages of food and basic necessities.