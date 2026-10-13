UAE food aid reaches Gaza through Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge

Food aid from the UAE has entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing under a plan to deliver more than 10 million meals to Gazans in need.

The delivery was made as part of the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge initiative, named after Sheikh Ahmed, brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who died on September 21. The initiative was launched to recognise Sheikh Ahmed's generosity and philanthropic work.

The aid was transported from Al Maktoum International Airport to the Gallant Knight 3 team, operating from the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in the Egyptian city of Al Arish. The team prepared, loaded and transported the supplies to the Rafah crossing before they were moved into Gaza.

The operation is part of broader, sustained efforts to support Palestinian civilians and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the territory. The 10 million-meal target reflects the scale of need and the UAE's continued commitment to addressing it through organised, large-scale relief operations.

Continuing relief

The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge is one of several continuing UAE-led initiatives directly assisting Gaza residents.

Since the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE has provided more than $4 billion in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, accounting for 46 per cent of global humanitarian aid directed to the enclave since 2023. That assistance has included 130,708 tonnes of relief, medical and food supplies delivered by 796 aircraft, 25 ships and 14,483 lorries.

By channelling aid through established logistics networks and co-ordinating with Egyptian authorities at the Rafah crossing, the operation aims to ensure supplies reach those most in need in a structured and efficient manner.

Meanwhile, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the region's largest humanitarian and community development foundation, recorded expenditure of more than Dh2.3 billion in 2025, positively impacting approximately 165 million beneficiaries across 122 countries.

Its humanitarian aid and relief programmes alone exceeded Dh625 million in expenditure, benefiting more than 53 million people worldwide.