UAE delivers 100 tonnes of food aid to Gaza via air bridge

The UAE has sent 100 tonnes of food aid to Gaza as part of the country's continuing humanitarian campaign.

The latest shipment, sent via the Humaid Air Bridge, included essential food supplies for families in the Strip, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

The continuation of the air bridge underscores the UAE’s humanitarian approach and its commitment to ensuring the uninterrupted flow of aid through air, land and sea routes, to reach beneficiaries as quickly as possible, Wam added.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, ordered the launch of the air bridge operation in February.

Sheikh Humaid said supporting the people of Gaza was a humanitarian responsibility and stressed the need to alleviate the suffering of civilians caught up in conflict, The National reported earlier this year.

The initiative is part of the UAE's relief campaign – called Operation Gallant Knight 3 – which was set up following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The initiative includes financial assistance, the delivery of aid, and medical treatment for Palestinians in need at a floating hospital in Egypt and a field hospital in Gaza.

The UAE has also flown hundreds of patients and their families from the Gaza Strip to receive urgent medical care in the Emirates.