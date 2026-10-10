UAE begins food aid airlift to Gaza under Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge

The UAE began airlifting food aid to Gaza on Friday under the newly launched Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge initiative, aiming to supply more than 10 million meals to Palestinians.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, along with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched flights from Al Maktoum International Airport carrying food parcels.

Sheikh Ahmed, brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, died on September 21, and the initiative was launched to recognise his generosity and philanthropic work. It brought together volunteers, community members and admirers of Sheikh Ahmed at Dubai World Trade Centre to prepare food the aid packages for families and children in Gaza.

The humanitarian bridge will operate through air and sea transport in seven consignments. Six flights will carry 450 tonnes of food parcels, and one vessel will transport 4,000 tonnes of supplies to meet the basic nutrition needs of people in Gaza.

The Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge event in collaboration with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Photo: Wam Show caption: The Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge event in collaborat…

Hammoud Al Afari, director of UAE relief operations under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said the bridge augmented the UAE's humanitarian efforts.

“The launch of flights under the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge reflects the high level of efficiency and expertise of the Emirati teams involved in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” Mr Al Afari said.

He added that Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched in November 2023 under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, had been a lifeline for Palestinians throughout the conflict. The continuity and geographical reach of its assistance have helped large segments of the population cope with difficult living conditions.

The operation has established a model for humanitarian response through its integrated approach combining emergency relief, health care, logistical support, recovery and rehabilitation programmes, he said.

More than 10 million meals were prepared for Gaza in memory of the late Sheikh Ahmed. Photo: Wam Show caption: More than 10 million meals were prepared for Gaza in memory …

Since its launch, the UAE has provided more than $4 billion in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, accounting for 46 per cent of global humanitarian aid since 2023. That assistance has included 130,708 tonnes of relief, medical, and food supplies delivered by 796 aircraft, 25 ships and 14,483 lorries.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the region's largest humanitarian and community development foundation, recorded expenditure exceeding Dh2.3 billion in 2025, positively impacting approximately 165 million beneficiaries across 122 countries.

Its humanitarian aid and relief programmes alone exceeded Dh625 million in expenditure, benefiting more than 53 million people worldwide.

Its activities span five main pillars: humanitarian aid and relief, health care and disease control, education and knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurship, and community empowerment.

Today, MBRGI encompasses more than 30 initiatives and institutions working across humanitarian, social and development sectors, with particular emphasis on disadvantaged countries and vulnerable communities.