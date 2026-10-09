Dubai Orchestra Foundation established by law to boost emirate's cultural ambitions

Dubai has a new dedicated body to champion orchestral music after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, signed a law establishing the Dubai Orchestra Foundation.

Sheikh Mohammed issued Law No. (20) of 2026, creating the Foundation to advance the arts and orchestral music across the emirate.

The body is tasked with strengthening Dubai's regional and international cultural standing, preserving local artistic heritage and showcasing the UAE's musical excellence.

Among its core responsibilities, the Foundation will establish a local orchestra, stage performances both within the UAE and abroad, and promote Emirati musical heritage.

It will also support emerging talent, including People of Determination, develop an annual calendar of musical events and host international orchestras.

The Foundation will build local and global partnerships, support music education and production, and foster collaboration with cultural institutions worldwide.

The Law outlines a governance structure headed by a Board of Trustees, comprising a Chairman, Vice Chairman and members with relevant expertise, all appointed by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The Foundation is expected to contribute to Dubai's broader creative economy, reinforcing the emirate's position as a leading destination for cultural tourism and encouraging investment in the music and performing arts industries.