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The Dubai Orchestra Foundation will preserve local artistic heritage and showcase the UAE's musical excellence. Pawan Singh / The National
The Dubai Orchestra Foundation will preserve local artistic heritage and showcase the UAE's musical excellence. Pawan Singh / The National

Dubai Orchestra Foundation established by law to boost emirate's cultural ambitions

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree creating body to develop orchestral music and support local talent

The National

October 09, 2026

Dubai has a new dedicated body to champion orchestral music after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, signed a law establishing the Dubai Orchestra Foundation.

Sheikh Mohammed issued Law No. (20) of 2026, creating the Foundation to advance the arts and orchestral music across the emirate.

The body is tasked with strengthening Dubai's regional and international cultural standing, preserving local artistic heritage and showcasing the UAE's musical excellence.

Among its core responsibilities, the Foundation will establish a local orchestra, stage performances both within the UAE and abroad, and promote Emirati musical heritage.

It will also support emerging talent, including People of Determination, develop an annual calendar of musical events and host international orchestras.

The Foundation will build local and global partnerships, support music education and production, and foster collaboration with cultural institutions worldwide.

The Law outlines a governance structure headed by a Board of Trustees, comprising a Chairman, Vice Chairman and members with relevant expertise, all appointed by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The Foundation is expected to contribute to Dubai's broader creative economy, reinforcing the emirate's position as a leading destination for cultural tourism and encouraging investment in the music and performing arts industries.

Updated: October 09, 2026, 3:24 PM
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