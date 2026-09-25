Dubai launches drive to send 10 million meals to Gaza in honour of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

The Dubai community is set to turn out in force on Saturday to help prepare 10 million meals to feed needy civilians in Gaza at a major humanitarian event named in honour of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid.

The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge is the latest step in the UAE's long-term mission to deliver critical support to embattled Palestinians caught up in the fallout of prolonged conflict.

The relief effort - which will be held at Dubai World Trade - has been organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in partnership with Operation Gallant Knight, the UAE's humanitarian campaign for Gaza.

Ten days of mourning were declared in Dubai on Monday following the death of Sheikh Ahmed, the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed was deputy chairman of Dubai Police and group chairman of ARM Holding, a UAE private investment firm.

He also left his mark on the country's sporting landscape, setting up Jebel Ali Racecourse in 1990 and overseeing years of success as president of Al Wasl Sports Club.

Previous slide Next slide Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid passed away on September 21, Dubai Media Office reported. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid passed away on September 21, Dubai M…

Sheikh Ahmed with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed at the 2023-2024 Adnoc Pro League match. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed at the 2023-20…

Sheikh Ahmed was President of Al Wasl Sports Club. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed was President of Al Wasl Sports Club. Photo: Du…

Sheikh Ahmed crowning Al Wasl Club champions after their match against Al Nasr during the 26th round of the Adnoc Pro League. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed crowning Al Wasl Club champions after their mat…

Sheikh Ahmed with his brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed with his brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vi…

Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh Mohammed at the latter's majlis. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh Mohammed at the latter's majlis. Photo: …

Sheikh Ahmed, centre, with his father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum at a police graduation ceremony in the 1970s. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed, centre, with his father Sheikh Rashid bin Saee…













Critical aid effort

While a US-backed ceasefire agreed in October 2025 has halted large-scale fighting in Gaza, it has not brought an end to Israeli air strikes.

Much of Gaza's population was displaced by the war with Israel, which started on October 7, 2023, with acute food and water shortages and limited access to health services remaining a pressing concern.

The 10 million meals campaign comes after the UAE on Thursday launched a major drive to provide warm clothing to one million people in the Gaza Strip.

The winter clothing initiative – part of the country's continued support for the enclave – will offer a lifeline to people bracing for the harsh conditions to come.

The sharp drop in temperatures in the months ahead is expected to exacerbate the severe challenges brought about by the prolonged war with Israel.

The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation has already flown 5,000 winter kits containing 50,000 jackets, seasonal essentials and blankets to help provide warmth and protection for Palestinian families.

Abdulaziz Al Zaidi, director of community services at the foundation, said the scheme highlighted the UAE's commitment to providing essential aid to Gaza.

The UAE last week sent 781 tonnes of aid, including food and shelter materials, and nine water tankers to the Gaza Strip.

The essential goods were prepared at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt, before being transported to Gaza.

Latest 10 million meals drive

In December 2025, thousands of Emiratis and UAE residents gathered at Expo City Dubai to pack 10 million meals for the people of Gaza.

Volunteers spoke of their pride at taking part in a campaign launched to help alleviate the suffering of civilians in the besieged enclave.