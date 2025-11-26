Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid urges UAE public to help send 10 million meals to Gaza

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has urged the UAE public to support of a nationwide drive to send more than 10 million meals to Gaza on a humanitarian ship bearing his name.

A call for volunteers has been issued to help prepare huge volumes of crucial food supplies at an event being staged at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City on December 7.

The packed meals will then be loaded on to the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship to help alleviate the suffering of civilians in the besieged enclave.

“We want to send messages of love, solidarity and support to our brothers and sisters in Gaza from citizens and residents through this humanitarian campaign,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“Our solidarity with our brothers and sisters continues.”

The mammoth relief effort has been launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in partnership with the UAE's humanitarian operations for Gaza.

The vast aid ship will set sail – at a date to be disclosed – under the MBRGI's Dh43 million commitment to deliver food to one million people in the Gaza Strip in partnership with the World Food Programme.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship is a symbol of the boundless generosity that defines the UAE and its leadership,” said Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and secretary general of MBRGI.

“It stands as a testament to our leadership’s belief that solidarity can turn pain into hope, and that alleviating the suffering of those in need is a driving force for a better life for all.

“The UAE is committed to its humanitarian approach, guided by the leadership’s directives to support the Palestinian people.”

UAE aid to Gaza – in pictures

Volunteers in the UAE assembling boxes of essential provisions, including food, hygiene and medical supplies for Gaza. All photos: Vidhyaa Chandramohan for The National Residents from across the UAE are offering a helping hand by donating essential items to Palestinians affected by the war Many Emiratis have volunteered to help with the humanitarian drive The Compassion for Gaza event took place on November 12 at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Mina Zayed Port The campaign is focused on beleaguered Palestinians, especially children and women Aid is packed to be sent to Gaza Volunteers working tirelessly to pack crucial daily essentials for Gaza The Emirates Red Crescent Authority organised Sunday's event at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal Various goods were donated for the cause Relief packages are put together to help those stricken in Gaza

Mr Al Gergawi said he expected the UAE public to turn out in force to lend a helping hand to the latest in a series of aid campaigns launched for Gaza.

“The UAE community stands united in its efforts to aid, support and spread goodness, leaving its mark on the pages of history,” he said.

“We are confident that the campaign will draw a large participation, and that volunteers will dedicate themselves to providing a chance for a better life for the displaced people in Gaza and will bring smiles to the faces of thousands of children.”

The critical food campaign is the latest assistance provided by MBRGI to Palestinians hit hard by two years of conflict with Israel.

In 2023, Sheikh Mohammed directed the delivery of Dh50 million in urgent aid to the Palestinian people.

Separately, Dubai Humanitarian sent an urgent relief shipment to the Gaza Strip via Egypt's Al Arish port in September 2024, comprising 71.6 tonnes of essential medical supplies.

People can register to take part in the Expo City aid event, which is set to run from 8am until 7pm, at www.MBRship.ae.

Vital aid effort

A US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza came into effect last month, raising hopes that peace and stability can be restored following the two-year conflict in which the death toll is approaching 70,000.

Both sides have, since the deal, accused each other of deadly breaches of existing commitments in the agreement, and of pushing back against further steps required by US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday that at least 342 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the truce on October 10. Israel says three of its soldiers have been killed by militant gunfire in the same period.

Much of Gaza's population of more than two million has been displaced by the war, with chronic food shortages and limited access to health services and aid leading to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

