MBRGI resumes Dh43 million food aid to Gaza as borders open

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has resumed its food aid deliveries to Gaza, the organisation confirmed on Sunday.

The aid is being sent as part of a partnership with the UN World Food Programme (WFP). The food aid resumed immediately after Gaza's borders were opened, the MBRGI said.

New convoys are delivering essential food supplies and relief parcels for the most vulnerable families, the organisation said.

“The partnership between MBRGI and WFP embodies a shared commitment to providing food assistance and alleviating suffering for communities worldwide,” said Samer AbdelJaber, the WFP regional director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe

“This is clearly demonstrated today in our joint efforts to support the people of Gaza and offer them hope. These actions underscore MBRGI's dedication to making a real difference in Gaza and reinforcing its strategic partnership with the WFP.”

The MBRGI announced early last year that it was sending Dh43 million worth of direct food aid to benefit one million people in Gaza. The organisation also pledged Dh37 million to support Gaza's health sector – with the funds designated for essential medical supplies and prioritising the needs of children.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

