Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces one billion meals campaign for Ramadan 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a new campaign to begin at the start of Ramadan.

In a message shared online, Sheikh Mohammed said the initiative aims to donate one billion meals to the poor and hungry around the world.

It will run until the goal of raising enough money to fund one billion meals has been achieved.

“Brothers and sisters, today we announce the one billion meals campaign for the poor and the needy around the world,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“The campaign will begin at the beginning of the holy month and will continue for the coming years until the goal is achieved.

الإخوة والأخوات.. نعلن اليوم عن مبادرة المليار وجبة للفقراء والمحتاجين حول العالم..تنطلق مع بداية الشهر الفضيل وتستمر للسنوات القادمة حتى تحقيق الهدف..شعارها: "لا يؤمن من بات شبعان وجاره جائع".. 800 مليون إنسان يعانون من الجوع حول العالم..وانسانيتنا وديننا يدفعاننا لمد يد العون pic.twitter.com/PYJ7yAOpOO — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 10, 2022

“Its motto: 'A person who sleeps with a full stomach while his neighbour is hungry is not a believer.'

“Eight hundred million people suffer from hunger around the world. Our humanism and our religion push us to extend a helping hand.”

Sheikh Mohammed said that the best form of charity is giving food to the hungry, and the best aspect of humanity is thinking of others.

“The goal of this campaign is to deliver one billion meals and one billion humanitarian messages from the UAE to the world.

“The best charity is to [donate] food and the best of peoples are those who are thoughtful of others.

“Our country is preserved with the kindness that we offer to the needy.

“Our date is on the first of Ramadan, God willing, and we ask God to accept from us and from you our good deeds.”

During Ramadan 2021, the UAE set a target of raising enough donations for 100 million meals. This target was reached within ten days.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the total was reached thanks to the generosity of 185,000 donors, which included individuals and companies, inside and outside the UAE.

Online and SMS donations totalled Dh11m, while direct bank transfers to the campaign’s account amounted to Dh40m.

