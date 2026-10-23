Dubai sends winter relief supplies to Gaza through new air bridge

Dubai Humanitarian has launched a new air bridge to deliver winter relief to Gaza.

The first flight, carrying essential humanitarian supplies including thermal blankets for Unicef, arrived in Al Arish, Egypt, before being transferred to Gaza. The initiative is being carried out under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The air bridge involves multiple flights operated by the Dubai Royal Air Wing using C-130 aircraft, each carrying approximately nine metric tonnes of humanitarian supplies. At least three more flights are scheduled in the coming days to deliver blankets for children and other vulnerable groups as families prepare for the approaching winter.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, chairman of the Dubai Humanitarian Authority, said the winter months pose additional challenges for families already enduring difficult conditions, particularly children.

“The first facilitated shipment of this new air bridge arrived in Al Arish, ahead of its onward transfer to Gaza. This operation reflects Dubai Humanitarian’s long-standing role as a trusted global hub that brings humanitarian partners together, supports their efforts and enables aid to reach those in need,” he said.

Dubai Humanitarian has launched a new air bridge to support humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza. Photo: Dubai Media office Show caption: Dubai Humanitarian has launched a new air bridge to support …

The shipment also represents the first co-ordinated sourcing order under the UN80 Integrated Supply Chain Approach, which brings together UN agencies to strengthen joint sourcing and delivery of humanitarian supplies.

Enabled by Dubai Humanitarian in collaboration with its partners, the initiative aims to improve co-ordination, speed up relief operations and make aid delivery more efficient.

Since 2023, Dubai Humanitarian has operated air bridges, land convoys and sea shipments for Gaza. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Since 2023, Dubai Humanitarian has operated air bridges, lan…

Since 2023, Dubai Humanitarian has supported relief efforts in Gaza through air bridges, land convoys, and sea shipments, working with international humanitarian partners to keep essential supplies flowing through multiple transport routes.