Two UAE convoys carrying 260 tonnes of aid arrive in Gaza

Two UAE aid convoys carrying 260 tonnes of food supplies entered Gaza this week, as the country's humanitarian operation continues its relief efforts.

The convoys, comprising 10 lorries, were dispatched under Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE's initiative providing relief to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Their arrival brings the total number of lorries to have entered Gaza under the operation to 14,594, collectively transporting 138,290 tonnes of humanitarian aid since the mission's launch.

The convoys are assembled and prepared at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt, where an integrated system manages the receiving, sorting, preparation and dispatch of supplies, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

Since the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE has provided more than $4 billion in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, accounting for 46 per cent of global humanitarian aid directed to the enclave since 2023. That assistance has included 130,708 tonnes of relief, medical and food supplies delivered by 796 aircraft, 25 ships and 14,483 lorries.

By channelling aid through established logistics networks and co-ordinating with Egyptian authorities at the Rafah crossing, the operation aims to ensure supplies reach those most in need in a structured and efficient manner.