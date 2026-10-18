UAE sends 60 lorries of food and shelter aid to Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3

Five UAE aid convoys carrying 789 tonnes of food and shelter supplies have entered Gaza this week, continuing the country's relief efforts for Palestinians.

The convoys, comprising 60 lorries, were dispatched as part of Operation G3, Gallant Knight 3, the UAE's continuing humanitarian initiative aimed at addressing the basic needs of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The latest deliveries bring the total number of lorries that have entered Gaza under the operation since its launch to 14,579, collectively transporting 138,030 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the territory.

The supplies are intended to address food and shelter shortages among the Palestinian population, supporting the broader humanitarian response and easing the suffering of those affected by the conflict in Gaza.

The Operation Gallant Knight 3 team continues to co-ordinate aid shipments through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt. The facility manages the full logistics pipeline, including receiving, sorting and preparing supplies before they are transported across the border into Gaza, ensuring a steady flow of assistance reaches those in need.