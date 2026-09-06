UAE sends five aid convoys carrying 533 tonnes of supplies into Gaza Strip

Five UAE aid convoys have entered Gaza carrying 533 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, as the country presses ahead with its relief operations for Palestinians.

The convoys, comprising 66 lorries, delivered food and shelter materials to Palestinians in Gaza as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE's humanitarian initiative.

The aid was prepared and dispatched through the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre in Al Arish, Egypt, which operates a system for receiving, sorting and preparing supplies before they are sent to the enclave. The centre plays an important role in maintaining a steady flow of aid to those in need.

The operation has been delivering humanitarian supplies on a regular basis, with convoys addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of Palestinians during the Gaza war, which began in October 2023.

Continued support

Since the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3 after the start of the conflict, the UAE has been at the forefront of aid delivery and humanitarian assistance in the enclave.

Last month, the country passed 1,000 days of continuous support, with more than Dh14.2 billion ($3.89 billion) of aid sent. That funding has helped set up a floating hospital in Egypt and two medical centres in Gaza, while thousands of patients, including many suffering from cancer and war-related injuries, have travelled to the Emirates to receive care.

The latest efforts emphasised the UAE’s “continued humanitarian mission aimed at alleviating the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people … reflecting the UAE’s firm approach to giving and humanitarian solidarity", the state news agency Wam reported.

In addition, the UAE's Step of Hope programme has fitted prosthetic limbs for 72 Palestinian amputees since the launch of the campaign in June.