UAE convoys deliver 663 tonnes of food and shelter supplies to Gaza in latest mission

Five more UAE aid convoys carrying 663 tonnes of humanitarian supplies in 75 lorries have entered Gaza this week as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3.

The convoys, carrying food and shelter materials in support of those suffering in the war-hit enclave, were prepared and loaded by the UAE humanitarian team in Al Arish, Egypt, near the border with Gaza.

State news agency Wam said the latest efforts reaffirmed “the UAE's commitment to continuing its humanitarian and relief efforts in support of the Palestinian people, reflecting the country's long-standing humanitarian approach and its values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility”.

Floating hospital

Since the launch of the operation on November 5, 2023, the UAE has been at the forefront of aid deliveries and humanitarian assistance.

Last week it passed 1,000 days of continuous support, with more than Dh14.2 billion ($3.89 billion) of aid sent during that time.

That money has helped set up a floating hospital in Egypt and two medical centres in Gaza, and has brought thousands of medical patients, including many suffering from cancer and war-related injuries, to the Emirates to receive care.

In addition, the UAE's Step of Hope programme, set up in June to help civilians who lost limbs during the war, has fitted prosthetic limbs for 51 Palestinian amputees since the launch of the campaign.