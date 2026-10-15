New Dubai footbridge and Sharjah buses to improve access to Etihad Rail stations

New transport links in Dubai and Sharjah are making it easier to reach Etihad Rail stations, with a pedestrian footbridge opening in Dubai on Thursday and three connecting bus routes launching in Sharjah.

Passengers can now switch more smoothly between Metro and train services in Dubai using the new footbridge linking Jumeirah Golf Estates station with Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station. Before the elevated 400-metre footbridge opened, a shuttle bus operated between the stations.

Passengers can use a Nol One-Day Pass ticket, which offers unlimited travel on the emirate's public transport network and is valid until midnight. Using digital QR codes on phones eliminates the need for a single-use red paper Nol ticket.

In the coming years, Dubai Al Yalayis Station will become a transport super-hub with an interchange between the Metro Red and Gold lines planned for 2032.

The station opened to passengers on September 30 for the first rail service to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Fujairah. Due to increased demand, extra services were added on some weekends.

Variable pricing has been introduced on several routes due to demand, with some tickets increasing by up to Dh69.

More bus services, more links

The F38 bus also serves Dubai's rail station, operating a circular route to Dubai Sports City and Dubai Production City.

Sharjah's Road and Transport Authority on Wednesday announced three new bus routes connecting Sharjah's first rail station in Al Dhaid.

ER1 connects Al Madam Bus Station to Al Dhaid Station, stopping in Mleiha and Al Dhaid and taking one hour. ER2 connects Al Sajaa Bus Station with Al Dhaid Station, stopping in Al Batayeh and Al Dhaid, and takes about 43 minutes. ER3 links Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah city with the rail station on a non-stop service, taking about one hour and 42 minutes.

These services are vital for connecting some of the smaller towns in Sharjah emirate that previously had limited public transport connectivity to other emirates.

Bus journeys are timed to train arrivals and departures, and you can buy tickets with cash or a Sayer Card.