President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Iraqi prime minister-designate

President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Ali Al Zaidi on his nomination as Iraq's next prime minister and underlined the UAE's commitment to bolstering bilateral ties.

The UAE leader wished the prime minister-designate well in forming a government to drive the nation forwards, during a phone call.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE would support all efforts that contribute to the stability of Iraq, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Al Zaidi expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and called for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity.

Mr Al Zaidi, a billionaire businessman with no political track record, was named on Monday as a compromise candidate for the position after months of deadlock.

The largest bloc in parliament, the Co-ordination Framework, confirmed Mr Al Zaidi’s nomination late on Monday after marathon talks, describing him as a consensus figure.

Mr Al Zaidi had earlier received a phone call from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Iraqi News Agency said on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mansour offered his congratulations during the call, in which the two men reviewed ways to strengthen and develop ties across all fields.

The US embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday extended its “best wishes” to Mr Al Zaidi in a sign of cautious engagement.

The mission offered support to Mr Al Zaidi as he works to “form a government capable of fulfilling the hopes of all Iraqis for a brighter and more peaceful future”, writing on X.