President Sheikh Mohamed and Swedish Prime Minister discuss AI and energy ties

President Sheikh Mohamed and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson have discussed efforts to advance ties in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and the economy.

The two leaders said in a phone call that the key sectors represented shared development priorities for the two nations and offered a path to further prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Kristersson set out their joint commitment to bolstering UAE-Sweden relations and expanding existing partnerships, state news agency Wam reported.

They also reviewed the latest developments in the Iran war and its implications for regional and international peace, as well as the impact on maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Sweden's King Carl XVI and Crown Princess Victoria Desiree during a working visit in March 2025.

Sheikh Abdullah said he was keen to deepen joint co-operation in several sectors – particularly the economy, trade, renewable energy, technology, education and advanced technology. He also expressed his pride in visiting Sweden and praised the country’s development.

He met Maria Stenergard, Sweden’s Foreign Minister, to sign an agreement regarding political consultations between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sweden’s Foreign Ministry as part of the visit.