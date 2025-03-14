Sheikh Abdullah meets King of Sweden on working visit to Stockholm

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Friday met King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Crown Princess Victoria Ingrid Alice Desiree of Sweden.

During the meeting, which came as part of Sheikh Abdullah’s working visit to Stockholm, he conveyed the best wishes of President Sheikh Mohamed to the monarch, state news agency Wam reported. They also discussed bilateral relations between the two nations and ways to enhance co-operation.

Sheikh Abdullah said he was keen to deepen joint co-operation in several sectors – particularly the economy, trade, renewable energy, technology, education, and advanced technology. He also expressed his pride in visiting Sweden and praised the country’s development.

On Thursday, he met Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sweden’s Foreign Minister, to sign an agreement regarding political consultations between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sweden’s Foreign Ministry.

He also met Benjamin Dousa, Sweden’s Minister of International Development Co-operation and Foreign Trade. They signed an agreement between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Swedish Trade and Investment Council regarding enhancing investment and business opportunities between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah later met Pal Jonson, Sweden’s Defence Minister, to discuss ways to enhance co-operation in defence. On Wednesday, Sheikh Abdullah met the King Frederik X of Denmark in Copenhagen.

Among Sheikh Abdullah's delegation are Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Fatima Al Mazrouei, UAE ambassador to Norway and non-resident ambassador to Denmark; Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and non-resident ambassador to the Vatican.

