Sheikh Abdullah meets French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris on Tuesday.

At the meeting, taking place as part of Sheikh Abdullah's official trip to the French capital, the two men discussed relations between the UAE and France, and ways to enhance and develop them across various sectors, including the economy, trade and investment, as well as cultural co-operation, \state news agency Wam reported.

Collaboration in climate action and advanced technology were also discussed. Sheikh Abdullah spoke of his pride in the long-standing ties between the nations, commending the continuous growth and development of their co-operation in key sectors that support both countries’ visions for "comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity".

The two men also discussed regional and global developments, especially in the Middle East, and their humanitarian implications, Wam said. Discussions included joint efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and worldwide, in line with the aspirations of both the UAE and France for growth and prosperity.

