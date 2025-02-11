Sheikh Abdullah meets Syria's foreign minister at World Governments Summit

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Syria’s foreign minister Asaad Al Shibani on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday.

The pair discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and the current situation in Syria, Wam news agency reported.

During their meeting, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE’s support for Syria's independence and sovereignty, and its backing of all efforts to deliver stability and security to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of advancing reconstruction and development in Syria.

The pair also discussed a range of issues related to the World Governments Summit in Dubai, which concludes on Thursday.

